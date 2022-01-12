Members of the RCMP march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 6, 2012.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Members of the RCMP march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 6, 2012.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Mounties urge Supreme Court to allow class action on bullying to proceed

Plaintiffs claim they were subjected to a culture of systemic intimidation and harassment

Mounties waging a class action against the RCMP over bullying and harassment are telling the Supreme Court of Canada to reject a federal move to have the suit thrown out.

The lead plaintiffs, veteran RCMP members Geoffrey Greenwood and Todd Gray, say they were among those subjected to a culture of systemic intimidation and harassment that was fostered and condoned by the RCMP leadership.

Last September the Federal Court of Appeal upheld a judge’s order certifying the action and defined the class as RCMP members and reservists who served from Jan. 1, 1995, until the recent unionization of affected members.

Two months later, government lawyers filed an application asking the Supreme Court of Canada to review the case, raising several concerns with the Court of Appeal ruling.

In a statement, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said the government is seeking clarity on whether the courts should certify a class action relating to workplace disputes when there are already administrative resolution processes in place.

“The Government of Canada has a range of comprehensive administrative mechanisms to deter, detect, investigate, correct and provide compensation to RCMP employees for workplace disputes, including harassment complaints,” Lucki said.

The RCMP has made an ongoing effort to address harassment in the organization, she added. “In response to several RCMP and government commissioned reports and recommendations, we have implemented numerous policy and program change initiatives to create a more respectful, inclusive and diverse workplace.”

In a submission to the Supreme Court urging it to hear the appeal, federal lawyers say that where Parliament has provided for a specialized administrative regime for the resolution of workplace disputes, the role of the courts is limited to exercising exceptional jurisdiction in individual cases.

The submission says allowing otherwise vastly expands the reach of the courts “into the everyday workplace disputes of non-unionized employees.”

— Canadian Press

RELATED: Class action alleging RCMP abuse of Indigenous people in Northern Canada certified

RCMP

Previous story
RCMP look for man wanted on multiple warrants
Next story
Ronald McDonald House to ban unvaccinated families, visitors; alternate housing to be found

Just Posted

CityWest crew installing high speed fibre internet in Smithers in 2015. (Chris Gareau photo)
CityWest customers across northwest B.C. without phone services due to outage

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice said it is great to see First Nations communities leading the way to a green energy future. (Photo Robert F. Bukaty/ The Canadian Press)
Haida Gwaii communities receive $800,00 for green projects

Highway 16 is temporarily closed due to a car accident. (File photo/Houston Today)
Hwy 16 closed east of Houston due to crash

Paramedic Specialists Brian Twaites and David Hilder of B.C. Ambulance debrief after responding to a drug overdose in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Over the past several years the drug overdoses not only across British Columbia but throughout Canada have but grown. On June, 23, 2021 for instance B.C. Ambulance paramedics responded to 140 overdose calls across the province with 42 of those being just in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Smithers paramedics responded to 42 overdose calls in 2021