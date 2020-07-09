Mother grizzly bear with two cubs spotted on Gruchy’s Beach trail near Terrace

Conservation officers also warning public to stay away from Grizzlies on lower Kitimat River

A grizzly bear and two cubs, like the bears seen in this file photo, were spotted by two people running on the trail to Gruchy’s Beach near Terrace July 8.(Ken Pugh Photo)

A mother Grizzly bear and two cubs were spotted on the trail to Gruchy’s Beach near Terrace July 8.

Two people running on the trail came across the bears, said Tracy Walbauer of the Terrace Conservation Office Service. No one was hurt in the encounter.

“They were running so they were probably fairly quiet, and the bear saw them, they saw the bear, they both kind of went their own ways,” he said.

When the runners got down to Gruchy’s Beach, they met another group of people who they told about the bears.

“They all discussed it, and then they came out of the area, like came up back the trail toward the highway, as a group making noise and there were no issues,” Walbauer said.

Williams Creek, which runs adjacent to the trail, is a salmon-bearing creek so it’s common to see bears in that area, Walbauer said.

Conservation officers notified BC Parks about the encounter and BC Parks posted signs warning of a bear in the area.

Additionally, recent sightings of grizzly bears on the lower Kitimat River have conservation officers concerned that residents and anglers are not giving bears a respectful distance.

Walbauer said people are actively searching for the bears to take pictures and anglers are not giving the bears adequate space so they can source food, as well.

Walbauer said if you’re angling and have harvested fish, put them in your vehicle — do not leave fish entrails on the riverbank and be prepared to leave your spot quickly if a bear approaches. Walbauer further said that bears rely on these areas to survive and if anglers are not providing a respectful distance then further steps may be taken, including restricting angler access.

Bear sightings or encounters can be reported by calling 1-877-952-7277.

— With files from Clare Rayment



