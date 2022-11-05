Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend

Daylight time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday

The structure holding up the glass roof is reflected in a clock on the wall of the interim House of Commons Chamber West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The majority of Canadians will be able to get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as clocks go back with the end of daylight time.

Daylight time started at 2 a.m. March 13, and will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

There has been debate on ending seasonal time changes across the country, with some provinces and territories choosing to remain on daylight time year-round, while others are waiting for similar action in the U.S.

Yukon decided in 2020 to no longer make seasonal changes and now follows its own standard time zone, while Saskatchewan hasn’t changed its clocks in more than 100 years.

A private member’s bill in Ontario to have the province on permanent daylight time, provided Quebec and New York did the same, passed with unanimous support in 2020, but stalled after the legislator was voted out of office.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault at the time suggested he wasn’t opposed but said the matter wasn’t a priority.

British Columbia passed similar legislation the year prior to stick with daylight time but is also waiting on some southern states to do the same.