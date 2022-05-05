The Village of Telkwa office. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Morris Road Reservoir to be emptied and inspected

Telkwa residents asked to conserve water during May 9 - May 20

Telkwa residents are being asked to conserve water from May 9 – May 20 while Village crews empty and inspect the Morris Road Reservoir.

Residents will still receive water from the water treatment plant and the Trobak Reservoir while the Morris Reservoir is offline during this phase of the Morris Reservoir Refurbishment Project.

According to a press release from the Village the Morris Reservoir was built in 1983 and was the Village’s only water reservoir until the Trobak Reservoir, on the east side of the Village, came into use in December 2019. Previously, the supply, treatment, and storage of water was isolated entirely to the west side of the Bulkley River. This made the east side of Telkwa particularly vulnerable in that it was serviced by a single main crossing the Bulkley River on the Bulkley River Bridge. The Morris Reservoir was the only reservoir at the time and lacked the capacity to meet the water supply needs of the Village, much less accommodate new growth.

The Morris Reservoir Refurbishment Project involves the installation of isolation valves and a drain line;Access improvements for worker safety; Installation of mixing equipment for improved water quality; Draining the reservoir for inspection of existing structure; Cleaning and disinfecting the reservoir; and any necessary repairs that are identified in the inspection.

Director of Operations Lev Hartfeil said the Morris Reservoir Refurbishment Project is an important step in the Village’s ongoing efforts to increase the water supply capacity in order to allow for continued growth.

The Union of BC Municipalities is funding this project through the Canada Community-Building Funds.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘We deserve to be here’: Dozens mark Red Dress Day in Vancouver
Next story
Girl, 14, killed after being hit by dump truck in Burnaby: police

Just Posted

The Village of Telkwa office. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Morris Road Reservoir to be emptied and inspected

Khon, Chau Ly with son Jonathan and grandchildren. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Lee’s Garden to close doors after over three decades of feeding Houston

Members of the Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance met with Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen and senior officials from the provincial government in Terrace last week. (Photo courtesy, Sean Bujtas)
B.C., northwest leaders resume negotiations over sharing tax revenues from industrial projects

A help wanted sign in the window of a Revelstoke business during the summer of 2021. Canada’s unemployment rate has now reached a record low. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
COLUMN: A good time for job seekers, but not for employers