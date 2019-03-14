More than $90,000 raised for family of B.C. film worker who died

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees local 891 says Aron Koel, died last weekend

A union representing film and television workers in B.C. announced the death of one of their employees.

Aron Koel, 34, died on March 9, according to a tweet from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees local 891.

Aron Koel, a member of IATSE Local 891, passed away on March 9, leaving behind his wife & 3 young children. 891 members & the rest of the BC film community are donating funds to support the family during this difficult time. #bcfilmcares #891supports https://t.co/n07Xc1J41x — IATSE Local 891 (@IATSE891) March 12, 2019

WorkSafeBC said they were notified about a fatal incident that happened on a forest service road south of Britannia Beach, a community on the Sea-to-Sky Highway, on March 10 at 4:53 p.m.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $90,000 in two days to help support his wife and three sons.

“He was doing what he loved, working outside,” a post on the fundraiser says. “Ironic to all he was not 200 feet up a fir tree with a chainsaw, or deep sea diving with sharks.”

Koel has been credited for working on several blockbuster films, according to the Internet Movie Database website, including Star Trek Beyond, War for the Planet of the Apes, and Deadpool.



