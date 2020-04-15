COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

The novel coronavirus has led to more than 1,000 deaths across the country as of Wednesday (April 15).

As of about 11 a.m. PT, there were 28,189 confirmed cases and 1,006 deaths due to COVID-19. The greatest death toll has been in Quebec, with 487 fatalities and 14,860 cases. Ontario has 385 deaths and 8,447 cases, while B.C. has 72 deaths and 1,517 cases and Alberta has 48 deaths and 1,870 cases. Across Canada, 8,584 people have recovered.

COVID-19: Canadian cases, by province

Canadian health officials have said many of the deaths are care home residents and seniors. In B.C., major outbreaks at longterm care facilities have upped the province’s deaths. More than 462,000 Canadians have been tested for the virus and six per cent have come back positive.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s chief medical officer, said Canada would likely continue to see deaths increase even as the rate of new cases has slowed down.

