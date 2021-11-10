A tree planter at the Waterside Ventures’ planting location. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

A tree planter at the Waterside Ventures’ planting location. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

More than 1 billion trees planted in B.C. since 2018

Province plans to plant 265 million more trees in 2022.

More than 1 billion trees have been planted in B.C. since 2018, 301 million of which were planted this year.

In a news release, the province lauded their reforestation efforts, saying that 304 million trees were planted in 2020, 258 million in 2019 and 255 million in 2018.

“B.C. is leading the country in its science-based reforestation efforts and has planted over 1 billion trees since 2018,” said Katrine Conroy, minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the hard work of thousands of silviculture workers who prepare and plant millions of diverse saplings, ensuring our forests are resilient for generations to come.”

RELATED: Indigenous leaders concerned over B.C.’s process for old-growth logging deferrals

RELATED: Celebrities call on B.C. to stop old-growth logging

Just over 5,000 silviculture workers will be employed planting trees in 2022. The province says those trees are currently in nurseries throughout B.C. where some 1,300 workers are preparing millions of seedlings for cold storage before they’re shipped to planting sites.

B.C. plants a mix of native tree species, including lodgepole pine, interior spruce, western red cedar, Douglas fir and Larch.

Planting season starts on the coast in February before expanding through the Interior and the North by the second week of July. The province projects 18 million trees will be planted on the coast and nearly 247 million will be planted in the Interior in 2022.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abbotsford farmer first in B.C. to grow and harvest ‘world’s most expensive spice’
Next story
VIDEO: Thousands of logs reduced to burning debris after log yard fire at Quesnel mill

Just Posted

A survey by BC Hydro, found British Columbians still ‘underprepared’ for storm-related power outages. (File photo)
Northern residents most prepared in B.C. to battle storm-related power outage: BC Hydro

The Red Chris open pit mine in northwest B.C., operated by Australian giant Newcrest Mining. In a $3.5 billion deal, Newcrest acquired Pretivm Resources, parent company of Brucejack. (Newcrest mining photo)
Newcrest acquires Brucejack Mine’s parent company Pretivm in a $3.5 billion deal

Jim Hiltz, left, with fellow service member William Burke and Governor-General Roland Michener at CFB Alert circa 1963. (Contributed photo)
The Top Secret Cold War spy who came in from the coast: Telkwa’s Jim Hiltz

Poppy designs have changed over the years, since the establishment of the red petalled flower as a symbol of remembrance and sacrifice. The 100th anniversary of the poppy is marked in 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Poppy as a symbol of remembrance turns 100