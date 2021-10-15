More COVID-19 cases, one death connected to outbreak at Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton

Northern Health said the situation is considered to be stable

Northern Health said that it has identified more COVID-19 cases and confirmed one death in association with an outbreak at Wrinch Memorial Hospital (WMH) in Hazelton.

According to an Oct. 15 bulletin, eight patients and two staff have tested positive for the virus. The outbreak was first declared on Sept. 27, 2021.

“Sadly, one patient who had tested positive has passed away, and Northern Health extends condolences to the family, friends and caregiver of this individual,” the bulletin stated.

No new cases have been detected in relation with the outbreak for more than a week, and the outbreak situation is regarded as stable according to the health authority.

Northern Health said that it will not disclose the vaccination status of individuals for privacy reasons, and has yet to confirm overall vaccination rates related to the outbreak.

All staff and patients at WHM are being monitored for symptoms and entry at the facility is restricted to essential visitors only. Group activities for long-stay patients have been paused as well as part of enhanced outbreak control measures are in place at WMH.

Public health officials will be monitoring the situation over coming weeks and will declare the outbreak over when they are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped, said Northern Health.