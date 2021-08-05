The White Rock Lake wildfire as seen from Monte Lake Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (@Louann - Twitter)

Monte Lake Store burns in White Rock Lake wildfire: Electoral Area chair

New evacuation order in effect for 303 properties

The Monte Lake Store is gone as a result of the White Rock Lake wildfire burning out of control at an estimated 32,500 hectares between Vernon and Kamloops, confirmed a local government representative.

Electoral Area L chairman Kenneth Gillis said Thursday night although he hasn’t heard official word from BC Wildfire Services, he has it on good authority that it’s a total loss.

“I have it on reliable authority that the Monte Lake Store burned to the ground, propane tanks exploding in the process,” he told Black Press, but he’s not sure the extent of the damages beyond that.

Another evacuation order for 303 properties within the Westwold and Monte Lake area that were previously on alert is now in place as of 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.

More to come.

