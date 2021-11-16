FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Muslim Neighbour Nexus Mosque, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Muslim Neighbour Nexus Mosque, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Moderna asks Health Canada to authorize COVID vaccine for kids ages 6 to 11

Regulator is already considering approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids

A second COVID vaccine manufacturer has asked Health Canada to approve its shot for children under the age of 12

Moderna on Tuesday (Nov. 16) asked the health regulator to approve its Spikevax vaccine for children ages six to 11. This comes several weeks after Pfizer asked Health Canada to approve its vaccine, although that shot is slated for approval for children as young as five.

Pfizer’s vaccine could be approved for children ages five to 11 could come by the end of the month, according to Health Canada’s chief medical advisor.

READ MORE: Canada could authorize vaccine for kids 5-11 in ‘one to two weeks’

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Fuel in Iqaluit’s water likely from 59-year-old underground tank: engineers

Just Posted

Chief Dsta’hyl (Adam Gagnon) stands atop a Coastal GasLink excavator. (Facebook video screenshot)
Gidimt’en evict Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en territory

There were 81 new COVID-19 recorded in Terrace during the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 cases in Smithers decline dramatically

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation represented by Deb Camenzind, Jill Dunbar and Mike Doogan-Smith, present a cheque to the Grendel Group. From left: Camenzind, Michael Ambery, Dunbar, Thomas Buth, Dmitri Cody, Jay Cody, Anneh Kessels, Matthias Naziel, Brie McAloney and Doogan-Smith.
Community foundation awards $200K to Grendel Group

The tugboat, Cadal, a Wainwright Marine Service operated vessel, crashed onto the beach of Rix Island in the Gardner Canal on Nov. 2, leaving a crew member with minor injuries. (Photo: Wainwright Marine)
Prince Rupert tugboat crash in Gardner Canal injures crew member