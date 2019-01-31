RDBN director Mark Fisher explains his proposal for a mobile wildfire protection trailer at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon Jan. 24. (Thom Barker photo)

Mobile fire trailer proposed

RDBN director Mark Fisher asking if rural residents willing to chip in for wildfire protection.

If you live in Smithers Rural Area A, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) director Mark Fisher wants to know if you would be willing to chip in for some wildfire protection.

Fisher is proposing that Protective Services purchase a mobile trailer with several sprinkler systems that can be deployed on homes at the edges of fires to defend rural properties.

The unit would cost approximately $150,000 and Fisher is conducting a survey to find out if residents would pay for it.

“It would be a one-shot deal,” he said. “The approach we’re thinking of taking is not increase the fire protection district’s taxation, just do it as a separate one-off thing.

Fisher thinks there might be an opportunity other funding options, but given the urgency of the approaching wildfire season felt the purchase should go ahead regardless.

“Based on the history of how wildfire is managed in the province, it could potentially get paid back as a loan, but we can’t guarantee that and we can’t guarantee we could get grants for it — that’s the hope — but what I want to know is if all else fails are you still willing to pay $50 or $100 one time?

Fisher believes people will get behind the proposal.

“The higher level mitigation plans and strategies and all that sort of stuff takes so long,” he said. “This is one concrete thing that we know works, it’s very fast if we jump on it now, but the timing is everything on this so I think people realize, let’s pick those relatively inexpensive, low-hanging fruit and just go with it.”

Previous story
Bankrupt energy companies can’t abandon old wells, Supreme Court rules
Next story
Canadian Indigenous groups want sea health study, marine traffic halt

Just Posted

UPDATE: Winter storm warning

Winter storm warning in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. More snow predicted.

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

Mobile fire trailer proposed

RDBN director Mark Fisher asking if rural residents willing to chip in for wildfire protection.

Snowboard cross racers return from Big White

Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club sent three athletes to race provincial snowboard cross in Big White.

What have you got for me this time, Smithers?

After 12 years, Thom Barker rolls back into Bulkley Valley for another stint with The Interior News

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed person accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office in Chilliwack

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

Most Read