MLA urges pipeline progress after 19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

No injuries or spills after CN Rail cars derail this week north of Boston Bar

The rail line was back open Friday morning after 19 train cars went off the tracks the day before north of Boston Bar in the Fraser Canyon.

An eastbound CN mixed freight train traveling on CP tracks derailed at round 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, CP spokesperson Andy Cummings said in an email Friday.

“There were no injuries, no leaks and no public safety issues,” Cummings said. “CP immediately dispatched teams to the site to begin the process of recovery and cleanup.”

READ MORE: Uncertain future of Kinder Morgan pipeline in Hope

The derailment was reported to the Ministry of the Environment at 7:43 p.m.

Ministry spokesperson David Karn said no casualties or spills were reported to the ministry and no waterways were affected.

Jackie Tegart, MLA for Fraser-Nicola, traveled from Lillooett to Boston Bar after hearing about the derailment. She said the incident is a reminder of the need for a pipeline to get oil to market.

“Thankfully nothing has gone into the river, is my understanding, but it again brings to mind the safety of shipping product on rail,” Tegart said. “This is an example why it’s really, really important that we get Kinder Morgan in the ground and look at the safest way to port from Alberta.”

The incident occurred 200 metres from the Fraser River.

