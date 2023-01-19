Many in attendance added there name to a petition against the passing of Bill 36 with the existing local petition having over 100 signatures. Whilst another petition that is against mandatory vaccines has well over 500 signatures. There is no magic number to be reached for signatures but these petitions do identify a need for consideration from the government.

MLA pushes back against mandatory vaccination possibility

Health care workers can manage COVID risk, says John Rustad

A sweeping overhaul of legislation governing health care workers in B.C. could lead to mandatory vaccination requirements for people to either be hired or to keep their jobs, says the independent MLA for Nechako-Lakes.

And it comes at a time when the province needs to instead re-hire the several thousand health care workers suspended because they would not accept COVID-19 vaccinations, John Rustad adds.

At issue is Bill C-36 introduced last fall in the provincial legislature which would collapse the 15 self-governing colleges now overseeing health care professions into six bodies, have their boards of directors appointed by the province and create a separate office to oversee how the new bodies function.

Rustad worries this new level of governance will arbitrarily make vaccination and other personal health care measures mandatory.

“This is coming at a time when health care workers are at a premium in this province. If anything, the province should be hiring the workers back who were suspended because they would not get vaccinated,” he said.

“I’m triple-vaccinated and encourage people to get vaccinated, but I believe in choice. I think risks can be managed properly.

“Do you think someone coming into the ER to need help is going to worry about the health care worker being vaccinated? Or the person who needs a service to find it is closed because of under-staffing?”

Rustad also said COVID vaccines do not prevent someone from catching the virus but did acknowledge vaccines will dampen its effects.

“There are fines, thousands of dollars, hundreds of thousands for breaking the rules,” he said of provisions in Bill C-36.

The bill has passed all three required readings in the legislature and now awaits royal assent by the Lieutenant-Governor.

Rustad was invited to speak about the issue, and other matters, at a Jan. 14 gathering in Houston.

First elected in 2005 as a B.C. Liberal, Rustad held two cabinet portfolios when that political party was in power, aboriginal relations and reconciliation minister and forests, lands and natural resource operations minister.

Following the B.C. Liberal defeat in 2017, Rustad reverted to the opposition benches in the legislature and was re-elected in 2020.

But he was dismissed by the party last summer for raising questions about the role CO2 plays in climate change.

Rustad did not deny changes in the climate but also said suggestions about reducing the amount of nitrous oxide from synthetic nitrogen fertilizer would hurt the agricultural industry in his riding.

“I’ve never felt freer,” said Rustad of his independent status. “I have better relations with [cabinet] minister and MLAs than ever before.”

Removal from the BC Liberal caucus, did however, meant a move from his old spot on the floor of the legislature to a desk that’s in a far upper corner.

And he was also relegated to an office space in the basement of the legislature building which first opened in 1898.

“There’s a jail down there and that’s where I thought they were going to put me,” said Rustad. “It’s not really a jail but there are bars and maybe it was a place they thought they would put unruly MLAs, I don’t know.”

“I’m not there but it’s just down the hall.”

 

John Rustad, independent MLA Nechako Lakes. (Submitted photo) John Rustad was invited to speak about issues and other matters, on Jan. 14 in Houston. More on page 9. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

John Rustad, independent MLA Nechako Lakes. (Submitted photo) John Rustad was invited to speak about issues and other matters, on Jan. 14 in Houston. More on page 9. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
B.C. government, Blueberry River First Nations reach land management agreement
Next story
‘There’s good housing and bad’: B.C.’s fast-tracked permitting plan draws environmentalist’s concern

Just Posted

RCMP deployed on Morice Forest Service Road near Houston in November 2021. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook Photo)
RCMP, Coastal GasLink deny conspiring with private security firm to intimidate Wet’suwet’en protestors

on Jan.14 at 2 p.m. John Rustad addressed concerns of the over 50 people who gathered at Brewstir's Cafe. They were there in opposition of the passing of Bill 36 and mandatory vaccines. They were led to open the session with prayer and then welcomed John Rustad, who very openly told the circumstances of why he's now an Independant MLA.
MLA pushes back against mandatory vaccination possibility

Andy Stalker (left) helps unveil the new Alpenhorn Man at the entrance to downtown in 2016. Stalker helped bring the original statue, after it is repaired, to Smithers. (File photo)
How the famed Alpenhorn Man,(Alpine Al), made it to Main Street in Smithers

Tosh Krauskopf, far left, came in 3rd place overall recently in Slopestyle Snowboarding at the B.C. Snowboard Provincial Series in Blackcomb. (Contributed photo)
Brothers Krauskopf both place in Top ten at Blackcomb