Missing woman found deceased

Leah Quash was reported last seen the evening of June 15

Leah Quash. (Terrace RCMP photo)

A woman reported missing yesterday has been found deceased, reports Terrace RCMP.

RCMP issued a call yesterday asking for assistance in finding Leah Quash, 28, with police saying they and her family were concerned about her well-being.

“She was found deceased last night just outside of Terrace. Her death does not appear suspicious,” RCMP said in a brief release this morning.

Quash was reported last seen leaving Kitimat in her vehicle Monday evening, June 15. Her social media account was last active early the morning of June 16.

RCMP thanked community members for their assistance.

