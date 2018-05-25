Missing teen reported sighted

Colten Fleury has been missing three weeks and has been spotted in New Hazelton and Prince Rupert.

Colten Fleury (RCMP handout)

Prince George RCMP are continuing to look for a missing youth that has not been seen in over three weeks.

There have been unconfirmed sightings of Colten not only in Prince George, but also in the New Hazelton area and in Prince Rupert.

On Friday, May 4 Prince George RCMP received a report of a missing person, 16-year-old Colten Therrin Fleury of Prince George. Colten was last seen at his residence on Thursday, May 3.

Extensive efforts to find Colten have been undertaken throughout northern B.C. without success.

Colten has not had any contact with friends and does not have a cell phone. Although there have been no signs of foul play, this is very unusual behavior and has family, friends and police concerned for his safety.

Colten is described as:

· First Nations male

· 173 cm (5’8”)

· 54 kg (120 lbs)

· Brown eyes

· Short brown hair

Colten was last seen wearing a red hoodie and jeans. He is not associated to any vehicle.

If you have any information about Colten Therrin Fleury or where he might be, contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

