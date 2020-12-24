The local snowboarder who went missing Dec. 22 has passed away. (Erin Reimer/Facebook)

Missing snowboarder passes away

Was taken to hospital after being found Dec. 23

The local snowboarder who went missing in the Shames Mountain area Tuesday and who was found the next day has not survived.

Tim Giannou was taken to Mills Memorial Hospital after being found midday Dec. 23 outside of the Shames Mountain ski boundary. He was later pronounced as deceased, Terrace RCMP said in a statement.

“This is the saddest outcome possible and our hearts ache for his family and friends,” says Shames Mountain General Manager Christian Theberge.

“Words can’t express the sincere and deep sense of loss we know people are feeling, and this news will be devastating for our close-knit mountain community.”

Giannou, an experienced snowboarder, was reported missing the evening of Dec. 22, leading to a search that evening by Shames Mountain employees and Terrace Search and Rescue members. That search was unsuccessful and resumed the next morning.

This is the first time Shames Mountain has experienced a fatality in its vicinity.

The mountain is closed until Boxing Day.

