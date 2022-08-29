Kolton Hackman. (Submitted photo)

MISSING PERSON: Police seek help finding Kolton Hackman

Hackman was last seen at his residence on Aug. 9

Terrace RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Kolton Hackman whose whereabouts is unknown.

Police said Hackman was last seen Aug 9. at his place of residence and appeared to be in good health at the time.

RCMP believe he often travels between Prince Rupert and Prince George and the family’s concern is growing as he has not checked in with them.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they had so far been unable to find him as of Aug. 26. Hackman is described as a 24-year-old Indigenous man standing 5 foot 4 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Hackman, or where he might be, contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.willcock@terracestandard.com

missing personRCMP Briefs

