Ahousaht First Nation.

Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

The search for a Hesquiaht First Nation elder who went missing on Thursday afternoon has ended in tragedy.

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday.

He had reportedly left Ahousaht by boat alone around 3 p.m. on Thursday and was on his way to Hot Springs Cove.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Hesquiaht Chief Councillor Joshua Charleson thanked the Ahousaht, Tla-o-qui-aht and Hesquiaht First Nations as well as the Canadian Coast Guard for their efforts during the two-day search.

“It is with a very heavy heart that the search and rescue efforts have come to an end. Hesquiahts deepest condolences go out to the family and to everyone who is connected. Strength, Love and Prayers to you all,” Charleson wrote. “Thank you to everyone for the thoughts and prayers that were felt by everyone during the last two days…Today is a tough day for the Hesquiaht First Nation and all of Nuu-chah-nulth. We ask that you keep the many family members and friends that have been fortunate enough to have know such a great man in your thoughts and prayers.”


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

READ MORE: Police investigating suspicious death in Tofino

READ MORE: Communities show support as search for capsized fishers near Tofino enters fourth day

Canadian Coast GuardDeathTofino,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier
Next story
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Just Posted

(Pixabay.com)
First Bulkley Valley baby of 2021 born in Hazelton

Yet unamed boy born to Royelle Williams and Shane Skulsh of Kispiox afternoon of Jan. 1

Northern Health welcomed the first baby of 2021 on New Year’s Day. (Luma Pimentel/Unsplash)
It’s a boy: First baby of 2021 for Northern Health born in Prince George to Quesnel parents

The baby was born at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. on Jan. 1 at 4:11 a.m.

Linda Stephens wins $126,500 playing an online slot game. (BCLC Media Relations photo)
New Hazelton business owner wins big

Linda Stephens hits jackpot playing online slot game just before Christmas

Smithers Local Health Area (Houston to Witset) reports 12 new COVID-19 cases Dec. 20-26. (BCCDC graphic)
Weekly new cases of COVID-19 drop to 12 in Smithers LHA Dec. 20 – 26

Northern Health reaches new daily high of 84 cases

(Black Press file photo)
Arrest made in pre-Christmas Smithers home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

Most Read