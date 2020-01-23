MLA Scott Fraser visiting the Qualicum Beach Museum on Nov. 15. Fraser was in Smithers on Jan. 22 when he spoke with representatives of the Office of the Wet’suwet’en. (Cloe Logan photo)

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and hereditary chiefs agree to future meeting

Scott Fraser was in Smithers on Jan. 22 and spoke with Office of the Wet’suwet’en representatives

The Interior News has learned that the Province and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have agreed to a future meeting to discuss the latter’s ongoing dispute with Coastal GasLink (CGL).

In an emailed statement, B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser said he was in Smithers on Wednesday but was unable to meet with the hereditary chiefs.

Instead Fraser said he spoke with representatives of the Office of the Wet’suwet’en.

“We mutually committed to safety as a shared priority,” said Fraser.

“It’s unfortunate that the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs were unable to meet with us. We will continue to search for ways to continue dialogue and to attempt to achieve a peaceful and safe resolution.”

A spokesperson with the ministry said the hereditary chiefs and Fraser have agreed to meet in the future, however a concrete date has not been set as of this article’s publication.

The Interior News has reached out the Office of the Wet’suwet’en for comment.

READ MORE: Unist’ot’en Camp say RCMP have changed 27 kilometre roadblock rules

The meeting comes as a result of a Jan. 10 letter sent by hereditary chief Na’Moks to Premier Horgan and Justin Trudeau requesting to meet with both politicians.

While Horgan (who just returned to Victoria from a Northern B.C. tour) said he was unable to attend on such short notice, in a Jan. 20 letter the Premier offered to send Fraser to Smithers to meet with the hereditary chiefs.

The Interior News reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for comment whether Trudeau would meet with the chiefs and received a statement from a spokesperson with the Office of the Minister of Natural Resources indicating the project “remains fully under provincial jurisdiction.”


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

Just Posted

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and hereditary chiefs agree to future meeting

Scott Fraser was in Smithers on Jan. 22 and spoke with Office of the Wet’suwet’en representatives

Unist’ot’en Camp say RCMP have changed 27 kilometre roadblock rules

Footage shows RCMP telling an unidentified lawyer they can’t re-enter the checkpoint

B.C. Indigenous communities receive funding for hands-on trades training

Nuxalk, Witset, Penticton Indian Band, TRU Williams Lake, and Camosun College among beneficiaries

Telkwa bridge struck by empty logging truck

The truck hit the bridge on its east side and appears to have damaged a wooden beam

12 Wet’suwet’en supporters arrested by VicPD

Protesters rallied against Coastal GasLink pipeline

VIDEO: WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

Greater Victoria cop, firefighters rescue man trapped headfirst as well fills with water

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

B.C. still struggling to control non-resident medical care fraud

Unpaid bills, out-of-province claimants a costly legacy of MSP

Most Read