Military reserve member in Winnipeg accused of involvement in hate group

Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews is a combat engineer with the 38 Canadian Brigade Group

The Canadian Armed Forces says it is investigating a reserve member in Winnipeg for allegedly participating in a hate group.

A statement says Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews, who joined the reserves in 2010, is a combat engineer with the 38 Canadian Brigade Group.

Brigade commander Col. Gwen Bourque says Mathews last worked with the unit in May and was to return in September.

She says he has no access to weapons or explosives through the military.

She says racist behaviour, including participation in a hate group, is prohibited and an assessment is being done to see what work Mathews might return to in September.

But Bourque says no military charges have yet been laid and Mathews should not be presumed guilty of any offence.

The Canadian Press

