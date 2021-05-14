Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Military officer in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout off the job pending investigation

The military officer in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout has left his assignment with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The Department of National Defence says in a release that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is off the job pending the results of a military investigation.

The release says acting chief of the defence staff, Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, will be reviewing next steps with Fortin.

The Department says it will have no further comment.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

