(Black Press file photo)

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

It could be a dry winter for B.C. resulting in a shortened ski season, according to a new report from AccuWeather.

El Niño – a climate cycle that occurs when Pacific Ocean waters are warmer than normal – tends to influence the global weather pattern, particularly during the winter months.

RELATED: Parts of B.C. to see winter-like snow storms

“The winter weather pattern is expected to be dominated by a developing El Niño in the equatorial Pacific,” explained AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Above-normal snowfall is expected for northwestern B.C. and the Yukon as a result of the storm track coming off the Pacific, but that will leave the rest of the province with milder and drier conditions, particularly in the Lower Mainland.

RELATED: Province urges drivers to ‘Shift Into Winter’

While this translates to a healthy start to the winter ski season, the lack of storms later on in the season may cause ski resorts to close earlier than in recent years.

“A majority of the snowfall in the western mountains and ski areas will come early in the season before drier weather takes hold,” Anderson said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state

Just Posted

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Police searching for family of Smithers man missing since 1977

The Stewart RCMP are looking to the public’s assistance to locate the… Continue reading

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Amazing, enthralling, amusing, jaw-dropping — one could go on

BC World Music Collective gave one of the most amazing shows of musical variation and excellence.

A story written with a different ink

“Each one has a story and each one is important to the individual who shows it.”

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state

President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. troops to the Mexican border in response to the caravans

All-consuming midterm battles heat up as U.S. campaigns near the end

It will be a face-off between Democrats and Trump’s Republicans

Narrow window to nab federal housing cash: Vancouver mayor-elect

Kennedy says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has promised significant funding for affordable housing

Stampeders beat Lions 26-9 to spoil final home game for Buono

Legendary B.C. coach will retire after CFL playoffs

Andrew Wilkinson rallies party as B.C. referendum, byelection approach

B.C. Liberals have more MLAs, less money than ruling NDP

Most Read