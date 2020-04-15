Midsummer Music Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Folk Music Society hopeful it will be able to plan an alternative event

For the first time in 37 years, there will be no Midsummer Music Festival this year.

The Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society (BVFMS) made the announcement this morning on the Midsummer website citing COVID-19.

“We’ve never had to cancel, we moved once when it was flooding in 2007 down in the fairgrounds and we moved up to Heritage Park,” said Karen Diemert, BVFMS president. “It wasn’t a cancellation; it was a totally different festival, but that’s what we did.”

Diemert told The Interior News the decision has been in the works for some time, but logistically, they had to inform their performers before announcing the cancellation publicly.

“It is a big disappointment, but we’re not about to go against any kind of social distancing [measures],” Diemert said. “We want people to be safe and if it means we have to do this.

Because of the uncertainty of the past couple of months, the festival never released the artist line up, but artistic director Brennan Anderson said it was a diverse and stellar international lineup.

“It was going to be an epic year,” Anderson said. “We were able to book some more expensive bands because we got on it early.”

Now that the decision has been made to cancel, the BVFMS is turning its sights on what it may be able to do as an alternative.

Diemart said they are discussing either some kind of streaming concert or to put together a street festival downtown for the fall. That is also dependent on

“It’s hard to plan anything because we don’t know how long we’re going,” she said.



