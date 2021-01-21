Tahltan underground miners at Brucejack Mine are seen in this video uploaded by the Tahltan Central Government (TCG) Sept. 21, 2020. (TCG Facebook video image)

Memorandum of understanding increases opportunities for Tahltan trade apprenticeships

Tahltan Central Government and provincial Industry Training Authority ink agreement

The signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) will increase sponsorship for Tahltan members pursuing an apprenticeship in trades, particularly mining.

The Tahltan Central Government (TCG) and province’s Industry Training Authority (ITA) announced the signing Friday, Jan. 15.

TCG president Chad Norman Day said the MOU is yet another example of the TCG providing members differing paths to high paid employment.

“With approximately 41 percent of B.C.’s exploration activities by expenditure in Tahltan Territory, trades and apprenticeships are in high demand,” Day said in a joint release.

“With the signing of this MOU, it has now become a whole a lot easier for Tahltans, who want to become tradespeople, to achieve their goals of a brighter future.”

Spanning 11 per cent of B.C., the Tahltan Nation’s territory includes 70 per cent of what is known as the Golden Triangle, where some of the world’s most significant mineral potential lies.

Employment in the mining and construction sectors continued to climb in the last year according to B.C. Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, Anne Kang.

Read More: Skeena Resources, Tahltan prez excited by purchase of Eskay Creek

The MOU will also lead to community-based training opportunities in Tahltan territory, allowing apprentices to continue to hone their skills, gain employment opportunities and register their hours toward a credential.

Historically, these partnerships have resulted in positive growth for Indigenous communities, claimed the release.

Community-based training completed in partnership with the ITA and Camosun College in the Nuxalk Nation at Bella Coola allowed 11 individuals to complete level four and five challenge for Red Seal Endorsement in carpentry while working on local construction projects.

TCG recently launched the online assessment tool, OnTrack, which connects Tahltan community members with employers.

ITA director of Indigenous initiatives, Michael Cameron, said they look forward to seeing how the partnership will support OnTrack and increase career opportunities within the thriving mining industry.

“The apprenticeship program and sponsorship provides trades professionals with a clear pathway toward certification,” he said.

Read More: Red Chris, Tahltan collaborate on COVID-19 safetyRed Chris, Tahltan collaborate on COVID-19 safety






