election graphic

Mayoral nominations open Sept. 1

Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill confirms she will be running for the top job

The Town of Smithers will start accepting nominations for mayor and probably at least one council seat on Sept. 1.

At a special meeting July 29, council decided to call the mayoral byelection for Saturday, Oct. 17. The nomination process will be advertised starting Aug. 19 to give current councillors time to throw their hats in the ring.

Current councillors who intend to run for mayor must resign their seat by Aug. 12 so the Town will know how many council seats will be on the ballot.

Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill, who has been filling in since Taylor Bachrach stepped down to become Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP, is so far the only person on council or otherwise to publicly state an intention to seek the mayor’s job. Today, she confirmed she will be resigning from her council seat effective Aug. 11.

Nomination binders will be available at Town Hall. Prospective candidates must fill out the forms, garner signatures of 10 nominators and return the paperwork by Sept. 11.

Meanwhile, the Town is looking for people, preferably with experience, to serve as election officials on general voting day Oct. 17 and at two advance polls Oct. 7 and 14.

Eligible individuals have until Aug 21 to express interest to chief election officer Dianna Plouffe or deputy chief election officer Jane Stevenson at 250-847-1600.

Bachrach resigned Nov. 3, but the Town decided to put off the byelection pending a decision on a grant for the new library/art gallery project for which there would have had to be a referendum.

By March, they could put it off no longer election officers were appointed for a byelection in May, but it was cancelled March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Smithers mayoral byelection cancelled


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Visitors and non-residents entering closed remote B.C. First Nation’s territories

Just Posted

Mayoral nominations open Sept. 1

Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill confirms she will be running for the top job

Brucejack mine fatality identified

Patrick Critch was from Newfoundland

Friendship Centre optimistic MMIWG mural will be painted this year

Following trauma-informed healing workshops, project is now in the design phase

Smithers Skate Park expansion gains momentum

Project ready for Phase 2: Detailed design and construction documentation

Pretivm Resources reports fatality at Brucejack mine

The isolated incident occurred last Friday, and the employee passed away on Sunday in hospital

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

Visitors and non-residents entering closed remote B.C. First Nation’s territories

With limited resources, they say they don’t have any authority or power to enforce the closures

UBC loses appeal on Fisheries Act convictions

BC Supreme Court upholds order to pay $1.55-million fine

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Acclaimed B.C. actor Brent Carver passes away

Carver, one of Canada’s greatest actors with a career spanning 40 years, passed away at home in Cranbrook

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Canucks blank Wild 3-0, take series lead in penalty-filled NHL qualifying clash

Jacob Markstrom stops 27 shots to lead Vancouver past Minnesota

North Okanagan man chains himself to tree in protest of construction

Crews began work clearing space for a new facility Thursday, Aug. 6

Most Read