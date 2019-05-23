Construction underway at the site of the accommodation site. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

MAY 23: the first of 1,200 trailers start arriving

LNG Canada has a transportation plan in place to minimize impact

Motorists are urged to drive carefully and leave plenty of time to commute along Highway 37 to Terrace.

LNG Canada spokesperson Susannah Pierce said that from Thursday, May 23, the first of 1,200 accommodation trailers will start arriving in Kitimat.

“Some increased truck traffic can be expected along Haisla Boulevard, over the Haisla Bridge, as well as on highways 16 and 37, while modules and materials are transported to the LNG Canada project site for the construction of Cedar Valley Lodge,” said Pierce.

She said on average six trucks a day will travel through to the lodge which is being constructed adjacent to Rio Tinto’s BC Works. Cedar Valley Lodge will accommodate the thousands of workers who will build the LNG Canada facility.

“Deliveries will occur up to seven days per week, between 7.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. Approximately 1,200 dormitory modules are expected by June 2020,” added Pierce.

She said a transportation plan has been implemented to minimize traffic impacts and ensure road safety.

Part of the plan will see each truck being escorted by a pilot car with traffic controllers managing the flow of traffic over Haisla Bridge, as it will temporarily become a single lane while the trucks travel across.

For more information, email info@jfjvkitimat.com or phone the JFJV community feedback lines at 250-632-JFJV (5358) or 1-888-499-JFJV (5358).

