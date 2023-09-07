Maternity care questioned

Jen Mio addresses a small crowd that gathered outside of Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen’s office on Sept. 5 to advocate for better health care. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) Jen Mio fights for better maternity care coverage. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) A small crowd gathers outside of Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen’s office on Main St. in Smithers on Sept. 5 to demand better health care. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

Jen Mio is 38 weeks pregnant, starting to dilate and found herself outside a politician’s office protesting for better health care, leading the charge for change.

She thought she’d be relishing in her last days of pregnancy, sitting in a rocking chair, excited about giving birth to her third child but instead, she is nervous about going into labour with the uncertainty of whether or not the maternity ward at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital will be opened.

A group of people gathered outside of Stikine NDP MLA Nathan Cullen’s office in Smithers on Sept. 5 to support her and other women with upcoming due dates to try to advocate for better maternity care.

She said her doctor told her to prepare for an induction at the Terrace hospital or in Prince George if she didn’t want to deliver in the emergency department at BVDH because the maternity ward could be closed due to a staff shortage.

Northern Health has yet to confirm or deny an impending closure of the maternity section.

Meanwhile, Mio was told that if she needed a C-section and there was no staff to care for her afterwards, she would have to take an ambulance to a neighbouring hospital.

“I’m either forced to wait and hope everything’s okay,” she said. “Or make a decision that I feel like my body isn’t ready for.”

Mio said she has heard countless testimonials of women with upcoming due dates who are also feeling stressed about the unknown.

“The last thing a pregnant woman needs is to be uncertain of the care they will receive or if they will receive it,” she added.

Cullen did step out of his office and talked to people about the situation.

He told The Interior News that the provincial government is pouring billions into the health care system to hire more nurses and more doctors.

“Some of those things happen quite quickly,” he said. “Some take time as you train more people. But we are seeing shortages in many, many parts of our workforce and healthcare.”

He added COVID didn’t help with a heavy impact and some people left the workforce out of fatigue.

“So, in talking to the administration, we know that they are giving advice to physicians to make sure that they’ve got plan A, plan B, and are trying to put into place every resource they can to make sure that people stay safe and only in the rare circumstances they actually have to leave the community if they’re having more [than] traditional birth complications.”

Some people at the rally called for unvaccinated nurses to be called back to work, saying that might help with the nurse shortage at the hospital.

However, Cullen said his government believes in letting the experts make that call.

“Vaccine mandates were set by the public health officer. We, as a government, I think rightly and very consistently from the beginning of COVID, allowed those decisions to be made independently by the public health experts.”

