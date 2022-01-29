Massive vehicle convoy departs Smithers in northwestern B.C.

Massive show of solidarity in Smithers with truckers Jan. 29. (Deb Meissner photo) Massive show of solidarity in Smithers with truckers Jan. 29. (Deb Meissner photo) Massive show of solidarity in Smithers with truckers Jan. 29. (Deb Meissner photo) Massive show of solidarity in Smithers with truckers Jan. 29. (Deb Meissner photo)

Hundreds of vehicles of all shapes and sizes, lights flashing and horns honking, wound their way east out of Smithers on Hwy 16 this morning in solidarity with a massive rally being held on Parliament Hill to protest vaccine mandates and various gathering and other restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vehicles carried Canadian flags and signs with various messages as part of a public movement that began gathering steam a week ago when convoys left to be in Ottawa for today’s rally.

There was a limited police presence in Smithers today, only making sure traffic kept flowing.

Vehicles first paraded through Smithers proper before exiting town via the highway heading to Houston to meet up with truckers from the Houston and Burns Lake areas.

A truck extended its boom and bucket up and out over the highway with individuals in the bucket displaying a large Canadian flag and waving at the vehicles.

Observers estimated it took approximately 90 minutes for the convoy tour through and to leave Smithers.

The convoy is being described as the largest public event within the Bulkley Valley in the past three decades.

At one point a helicopter swooped low over the vehicle parade.

Vehicle convoys are on the move elsewhere in the northwest today and rallies are being held in other places in the region — a vehicle convoy marshalled in Thornhill just before noon to then work its way through Terrace for a rally in George Little Park.

There was also a rally in Prince Rupert.



