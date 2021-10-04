Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

Mandate has been extended to younger students

All students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 must wear masks in schools as of Monday (Oct. 4).

The mask mandate was announced on Friday and is an extension of a prior one that saw students in Grade 4 and up wearing masks in schools.

The move from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry comes after school districts including Vancouver and Surrey implemented their own mask rules for younger students, following calls from parents.

All students will have to wear masks when at school, including at their desks and on buses.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Couple found dead in apparent ATV rollover near Summerland-Princeton Highway

Just Posted

Hundreds gathered in downtown Smithers for the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. (Thom Barker photo)
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Smithers

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

Council wants a say in the expansion of long term care services in Smithers. Pictured here is the Bulkley Lodge facility in that community. (Google photo)
COVID-19 fourth wave blamed for ongoing Bulkley Lodge staffing issues

There were 23 new COVID-19 cases in Terrace and 17 in Kitimat during the week of Sept. 19, to Sept. 25, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
Smithers records 68 new COVID-19 cases between Sept. 19 and 25