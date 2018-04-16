Maple Leaf Green World aims for summer operation

Company takes more steps for medical marjuana to be grown in Telkwa

More steps have been taken for medical marijuana to be grown in Telkwa.

Maple Leaf Green World recently signed a letter of intent with Woodmere Nursery to lease 30 acres of land and for a new state of the art 80,000 sq ft facility.

Chairman of the Board, President/CEO and Director Raymond Lai said the new building is about 25 per cent done.

“The MGO panels being used are being constructed in the factory and will be trucked out and set up once completed cutting down significant construction time,” he said via email.

He added that local contractors are being used wherever possible. The company said it will have about 20 permanent positions once in operation and additionally 50 temporary or seasonal jobs.

The Calgary company has also now applied for a dealer’s licence with the Office of Controlled Substances with Health Canada.

This would allow the company to import and export fresh and dried marijuana, cannabis oils and concentrates, as well as formulate research and development of cannabis products in various dosage forms, and conduct analytical testing. The application process can take between six and nine months.

Maple Leaf Green World has previously applied for an Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”) licence.

With both a dealer’s licence and ACMPR licence, they will be able to cultivate, extract, test, import, export, and produce medical cannabis products, including concentrated oil and resin products, internationally.

They are hoping to be fully operational in June or July.