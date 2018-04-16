Construction on a new facility at Woodmere Nursery in Telkwa is ongoing to allow for medical marijuana to be grown. Chris Gareau photo

Maple Leaf Green World aims for summer operation

Company takes more steps for medical marjuana to be grown in Telkwa

More steps have been taken for medical marijuana to be grown in Telkwa.

Maple Leaf Green World recently signed a letter of intent with Woodmere Nursery to lease 30 acres of land and for a new state of the art 80,000 sq ft facility.

Chairman of the Board, President/CEO and Director Raymond Lai said the new building is about 25 per cent done.

“The MGO panels being used are being constructed in the factory and will be trucked out and set up once completed cutting down significant construction time,” he said via email.

He added that local contractors are being used wherever possible. The company said it will have about 20 permanent positions once in operation and additionally 50 temporary or seasonal jobs.

The Calgary company has also now applied for a dealer’s licence with the Office of Controlled Substances with Health Canada.

This would allow the company to import and export fresh and dried marijuana, cannabis oils and concentrates, as well as formulate research and development of cannabis products in various dosage forms, and conduct analytical testing. The application process can take between six and nine months.

Maple Leaf Green World has previously applied for an Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”) licence.

With both a dealer’s licence and ACMPR licence, they will be able to cultivate, extract, test, import, export, and produce medical cannabis products, including concentrated oil and resin products, internationally.

They are hoping to be fully operational in June or July.

 

Previous story
Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

Just Posted

Maple Leaf Green World aims for summer operation

Company takes more steps for medical marjuana to be grown in Telkwa

Smithers college housing approved

Temporary college housing requires sidewalk be built.

Smithers Cadet Keelor Powers qualifies for National Sea Cadet Regatta

Keelor Powers is heading to Kingston, Ont. this summer to compete in the National Sea Cadet Regatta.

A handful of good things in sunny Prince Rupert for Smithers soccer

Smithers Secondary senior girls soccer team started their season in Prince Rupert last Saturday.

Reduced wait times for knee, hip surgery and 70 per cent increase in MRIs in northern B.C.

Longer wait times at UHNBC than the provincial average

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Lottery losses have B.C. parents hoping for French teachers from Europe

Minister’s trip to France earlier this month was an “aggressive” effort to recruit French teachers

Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

Premier John Horgan says B.C. remains opposed to the pipeline

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline theatre on TV and in court

John Horgan doesn’t have a hope on Trans Mountain, and he knows it

‘Forever in our hearts’ Broncos head coach remembered for actions on and off the ice

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 who died in the Humboldt bus crash

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

‘It really lifted their spirits,’ said parent to the injured men still in hospital after bus crash

Winter Harbour: Survival on the edge of Vancouver Island

One of the Island’s most remote communites to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

Northwest sending girl’s softball team to BC Summer Games

First time in eight years the northwest has had a girls team

UBC accidentally sends Orientation Week invites to rejected applicants

An estimated 28,000 invitations went out, although school accepts 7,000 first-year students per year

Most Read