Man threatens public with sawed-off .22 calibre rifle in Smithers

Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie presented a quarterly report at the Town’s Nov. 26 council meeting

The Smithers RCMP detachment commander highlighted a number of noteworthy arrests by the detachment at a quarterly update presented to Smithers Town Council on Nov. 26.

One such arrest involved a male threatening people with a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle.

“On September 12 police located and arrested the male,” said a report presented by Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie. “A firearm matching the description given by the complainant was located subsequent to his arrest. The firearm is prohibited and the male did not possess a firearms licence.”

Another report detailed a stolen quad being operated on Railway Avenue in Smithers.

READ MORE: Lawsuit against RCMP officer for excessive force begins in Smithers

“The quad appeared to be stolen and the driver was breaching court conditions. Once searched methamphetamine and fentanyl were located on his person.”

In another incident, police stopped and arrested a man behind the Twin Valley Inn around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 31 after seeing a machete sticking out of his backpack.

“The male … was detained for the investigation of possession of dangerous weapons. A safety pat down of the male found three more knives on his belt and in his pockets. The male was arrested and a search located a butterfly knife in his pack, a vial of suspected meth, a vial of suspected purple fentanyl and a small baggy containing four clonazepam pills. The male was transported to the detachment where further search located a baggy of meth, possible heroin and more purple fentanyl.”

In all of the above cases, RCMP say charges were forwarded to the Crown.

Discussing statistics for Smithers, Gillespie said the detachment has responded to or created 1,645 calls for service within the detachment area in the last year, slightly down from 1660 calls in 2018.

Of those files, 453 were drug-related, a seven per cent increase from the same period in 2018 (423).

Conversely, calls relating to violence in relationships dropped by a little over nine per cent — from 57 in 2018 to 52 this year.

During the presentation Gillespie highlighted a number of the detachment’s goals, including reducing alcohol and drug consumption, enhancing the relationship between police and the tackling the issue of distracted driving.

READ MORE: RCMP put brakes on notorious B.C. highway driver

Gillespie noted a campaign for the latter goal recently made a big push, with a day-long effort in the town to remind drivers not to use their cellphones while in the car.

“Even with the big billboard there and the sign saying not to drive distracted we still got three people on their cellphones right in front of the sign,” he said.

In response to a question from councillor Lorne Benson about drug-related statistics, Gillespie noted the RCMP are noticing a heavy flow into Smithers.

“With industry coming, we can expect that to be a significant concern… where there’s money there’s going to be drugs as well.”


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs
Next story
Baby bear clinging to hope

Just Posted

Premier honours Smithers hydrologist with Legacy Award

David Wilford has been with the forestry ministry for 45 years

Vaping a real drag on student health, parents hear at Nov. 26 presentation

The event was billed as a chance to inform parents about the risks associated with teen vape use

Resident urges Town to create citizens’ climate council

In a letter to council Tina Portman says other jurisdictions have built similar “citizen assemblies”

Atrill says Town’s offer to help those living in tents at Hwy 16 and King find housing still stands

The Town removed the tents at Nov. 15 after previously removing a number of other tents in October

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

A Prince Rupert man convicted in the deaths of his foster parents… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary

Nigel Edwards’ Closing the Gap: Hockey in North Korea film premieres Dec. 5 at Whistler Film Festival

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build

VIDEO: B.C. researchers to offer low-cost prosthetic hands

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

Most Read