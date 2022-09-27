A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is warning people of an increase in robberies occuring during Facebook Marketplace meetups. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is warning people of an increase in robberies occuring during Facebook Marketplace meetups. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Man pulls gun on designer watch seller during Facebook Marketplace meetup in Vancouver

Police say they’re seeing uptick in Marketplace robberies

A Facebook Marketplace seller was robbed at gunpoint in Kerrisdale Monday (Sept. 27) night in what the Vancouver Police Department says is an uptick in such incidents.

The man was selling a designer watch and agreed to meet up with a prospective buyer in a local coffee shop around 8 p.m. When the buyer showed up though, he pointed a gun at the seller, stole the watch and fled into a waiting vehicle, according to VPD.

They say the suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a beard.

The incident is the third such robbery since Saturday.

In the first, a 21-year-old man was trying to sell his used phone to a buyer named Matthew at around 7 p.m. in Champlain Heights. When the seller arrived, he was attacked by two men believed to be in their late teens. VPD says the teens stole the phone, then hit the seller in the head with a weapon and bear sprayed him. He required medical treatment.

On Sunday, in a second incident also in Champlain Heights, a man in his 30s went to meet up with a possible buyer to sell two iPhones. A teenage boy met him, stole the phones and ran away, according to police.

“Each of these victims took precautions and arranged to meet in a public place. Still, that wasn’t enough to prevent them from being robbed and victimized – and that has us incredibly concerned,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

VPD is investigating if the three incidents are linked, and is suggesting that buyers and sellers meet up outside VPD headquarters at 2120 Cambie Street going forward.

Anyone who has been the victim to a similar incident is asked to contact police at 604-717-3321.

READ ALSO: Truth and Reconciliation Day: Education should be the priority, says B.C. Indigenous leader

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberyVancouverVancouver police

Previous story
Newest deployment of B.C. police dogs already sniffing out crime
Next story
Transport Canada fines Wainwright Marine $52,000 for 2021 tugboat sinking near Kitimat that killed two

Just Posted

Prince Rupert tug boat captain Troy Pearson (right) and Charlie Cragg (left) lost their lives on Feb. 11, 2021. Families say the penalty does not do justice. (Photo: supplied)
Transport Canada fines Wainwright Marine $52,000 for 2021 tugboat sinking near Kitimat that killed two

Jimmy Fitzmaurice, a 13-year-old Grade 8 Smithers Secondary School student steered a school bus to safety while another student pulled the emergency brake after the driver suffered a medical incident. (Deb Meissner photo)
Smithers teens hailed as heroes for stopping runaway school bus

Family confirmed that Sheri Onstein’s medevac plane was landing just before noon on Friday. (Submitted photo)
Terrace senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment

Rebecca Onstein with her mom at the Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace on Sept. 22. (Submitted photo)
‘No place will take her’: No help for Terrace senior in “life or limb” condition