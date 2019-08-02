Deadpool mask example (Pixabay photo)

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

He didn’t get any cash, but an armed robbery suspect helped himself to some unique items from a Vernon gas station Thursday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to a robbery at a gas station, located in the 2400 block of 34th Street, 1, just before 11 p.m., police said in a news release.

A lone man entered the store, threatened staff with a knife and demanded money. Police said he grew impatient and fled the store without any cash, however not before helping himself to a beverage and a small toy.

A multi-unit response, including the assistance of the Kelowna RCMP K9 unit, could be seen by witnesses as officers extensively searched the area for the suspect.

“Although the officers were unable to locate the suspect, a detailed description of him was provided by witnesses, which will aid in our investigation,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said. “We are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

The male suspect described as wearing a black, red and white ‘Deadpool’ mask, a red T-shirt under a black and red checkered long-sleeve shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP or to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.

