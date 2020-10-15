Man dies in Gitlaxt’aamiks (New Aiyansh) after being taken into police custody

IIO and BC Corners Service conducting independent investigations

(File graphic)

A man has died after being take into police custody in Gitlaxt’aamiks (New Aiyansh) in the Nass Valley and the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is now investigating.

RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on the 4300 block of Monroe St. around 8 p.m. Oct. 13, according to an RCMP press release.

The victim of the stabbing had already been transported to a medical clinic for treatment by the time officers arrived at the scene. The suspect was still present at the scene, apparently being calmed by civilians. Before the man could be taken into custody, he allegedly began to self-harm with a weapon.

Police attempted to take him into custody and a struggle began. At one point, an RCMP member used a taser (conducted energy weapon).

RCMP managed to take the man into custody with help from civilians. The suspect was transported in a police vehicle to the nearest medical clinic (ambulances were not readily available, according to the press release). The suspect died at the clinic despite clinic staff attempting to save his life.

The IIO is B.C.’s civilian oversight agency which investigates all police incidents that result in serious harm or death.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation into the man’s death.

More to come.

