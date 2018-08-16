Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

An investigation is underway after a man died while in police custody in Penticton Thursday morning.

The 55-year-old man was found unresponsive in a cell block in the Penticton detachment around 9 a.m. Officers tried resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is investigating.

The man was arrested just after 7 a.m. Thursday by Keremeos RCMP during a traffic stop where it was found the man was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The man was being lodged at the Penticton detachment so he could later be transported to court.

“The IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s death. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” a release from the RCMP stated.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor
Next story
2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

Just Posted

Wildfire evacuees eligible for financial assistance

Urged to register at reception centres in Smithers, Burns Lake and Prince George.

Local family raises funds for Make-A-Wish foundation

This will be Lindsay’s second year fundraising for Make-A-Wish foundation.

Hazelton Hootenanny returns for second year

Wide range of musical styles promised this weekend.

Southern B.C. crews respond to wildfire threat in northwestern B.C.

International firefighters also arriving

The Rodeo Club hosts BBQ for Smithers Community Cancer Care Team.

The Community Care Cancer Team provides funds for travel, medicine, and more for cancer patients.

B.C. wildfires 2018: Hazy skies impacting crews in spotting new fires

18,000 people are on an evacuation alert, with 3,000 homes under an evacuation order

Former B.C. optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

B.C. program to educate parents reduces ‘shaken baby syndrome’ by 35%

Period of PURPLE Crying was launched nearly a decade ago

B.C. golfer, just 23, scores the rare albatross

Six-million-to-one shot a first for the Terrace club

Fredericton widow swears at Trudeau during condolence call

Widow of man killed in Fredericton shooting says she swore at Trudeau during condolence call.

Tim Hortons promises leaky lids on coffee cups to be phased out

Tim Hortons looks to rebuild its brand with better lid, new marketing campaign

‘There’s been a lot of devastation:’ man whose family lost homes in B.C. fire

The provincial government declared a state of emergency Wednesday as more than 550 wildfires burn in every corner of B.C.

Capsized tug now out of the water at the mouth of B.C.’s Fraser River

The 19-metre-long George H. Ledcor capsized late Monday.

Most Read