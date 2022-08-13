Man dies following altercation outside Kelowna nightclub

UPDATE: Aug. 13, 6p.m.

One man is dead following an incident at a downtown Kelowna nightclub.

Kelowna RCMP was called to the 200-block of Lawrence Avenue around 11 p.m. on Aug. 12, to find a man laying on the ground while another man was seen running away.

Emergency services transported the injured man to Kelowna General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is yet to be charged. The victim and the man who was seen fleeing the scene are not suspected to have previously known each other.

The case has been turned over to the Kelowna Serious Crimes Unit, which is still canvassing the area for evidence.

The victim is believed to be formerly from the Lower Mainland.

Investigative service officer Beth McAndie said that several people in the area who may have witnessed the incident have been identified.

“Investigators would like to speak with them. We are encouraging those witnesses, to reach out to our investigators using our Tip Line 250-470-6236,” she said.

ORIGINAL: Aug. 13, 12:15p.m.

There was a heavy police presence at the Liquid Zoo nightclub in Kelowna at around 1 a.m. on Aug 13.

Witnesses say that an ambulance was at the scene. The severity of any injuries is not yet known.

Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

More to come.

