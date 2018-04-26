Man dead after possible attack near Vancouver casino

A 38-year-old man with ‘serious injures’ was rushed to hospital but died in surgery

Vancouver police are investigating their eighth homicide of the year, after a man was found with serious injuries outside the Parq Casino.

A 38-year-old man was discovered near the casino at 39 Smithe Street just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery but did not survive.

Police cordoned off Coopers’ Park, near Marinaside Cresent and Cooperage Way. Investigators believe the victim was assaulted before he walked to the casino for help.

No arrests have been made.

Witnessed are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers if they have any information.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.
Next story
Former child advocate to head UBC centre on residential schools

Just Posted

Big tax breaks proposed

Changes in downtown tax breaks for developers willing to add apartments.

Time to let go

Northern Lights Wildlife shelter near Smithers set to release orphaned animals this spring.

All that jazz

Smithers Secondary show they have all that jazz with their performance of Chicago.

Minerals North to draw hundreds

This is second time Houston has hosted northern mining industry.

NWCC gets green light for name change

The name Coast Mountain College in effect as of June 18

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

Former child advocate to head UBC centre on residential schools

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond to lead university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre

Man dead after possible attack near Vancouver casino

A 38-year-old man with ‘serious injures’ was rushed to hospital but died in surgery

Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Police probe Toronto van attack as details emerge

Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man at May wedding

Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed

Arena ring of tribute to Saskatchewan hockey team to be removed as summer nears

14 galaxies set to collide and form colossal cluster

Astronomers say this could be the largest structures in the universe

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

Most Read