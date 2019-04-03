Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

Wesley Clarkson, 33, charged with alleged sexual assault involving girls under the age of 10. (New Westminster Police)

A 33-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault involving young girls in cases dating back to 2008, New Westminster police say.

Wesley Clarkson faces five counts of sex assault and five counts of touching for sexual purposes a person under the age of 16.

The alleged incidents occurred in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata between September 2008 and September 2010, according to online court records.

He’s also been convicted of similar offences in Ontario.

Officers said Wednesday more alleged victims could be out there, and are urged to contact police.

Clarkson remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

READ MORE: Port Moody mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP ask public to help find missing Prince Rupert man
Next story
UNBC and Carrier Sekani Family Services partnering on $1.5 million project focused on elder mental wellness

Just Posted

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

PNG kicks in $5K for new culture centre

Fundraising for library/art gallery reaches nearly $700,000

Schuss Boomer raises $13.5K for ski club

Racers enjoy ideal conditions during annual recreational downhill event

House fire victim has claim denied

Komi Pelawelo wants to “go viral” now that insurance company Aviva has denied his claim

Greg Brown makes it three

The Smithers councillor joins Mayor Bachrach and Amanda Ramsay in the race to replace Cullen

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

RCMP ask public to help find missing Prince Rupert man

Kevin Bell was last seen at the Rupert Square Mall on March 28, 2019

UNBC and Carrier Sekani Family Services partnering on $1.5 million project focused on elder mental wellness

The five-year research project is focused on elders in B.C.’s Northern Interior

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Most Read