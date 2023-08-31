The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. Prince George RCMP say 23-year-old Zain Wood has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman Thursday (Aug. 31, 2023). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. Prince George RCMP say 23-year-old Zain Wood has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman Thursday (Aug. 31, 2023). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged in homicide of 22-year-old Prince George woman: RCMP

Zain Wood, 23, charged with 1st-degree murder

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a Prince George woman in July.

Zain Wood is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the homicide, Prince George RCMP said Thursday (Aug. 31). He remains in custody.

It was on July 18 that RCMP were called for a home invasion in the 2100-block of Upland Street. A 22-year-old woman was killed.

Prince George RCMP said at the time investigators believed it was a targeted home invasion and didn’t believe there was a further risk to the public.

READ MORE: Woman, 22, dead after northern B.C. home invasion, police say

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideRCMP

Previous story
Eby urges end to interest rate hikes ‘hurting’ British Columbians
Next story
Singh says it’s time for a fresh $500 housing benefit payment

Just Posted

Canine Stars make another appearance. (Marisca Bakker photo)
PHOTO GALLERY: 104th Bulkley Valley Exhibition thrills big crowds

Smithers RCMP on scene at Veteran’s Peace Park earlier this summer where a long-term homeless encampment has been set up. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Smithers to create crime reduction committee

Alberta Williams was murdered 34 years ago at the age of 25. Police and family urge anyone with information to come forward. (RCMP photo)
After 34 years, Alberta Williams’ murder near Prince Rupert still looms large

Mark Thibeault is a featured artist at the 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show. (Contributed photo)
A closer look at 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Mark Thibeault