One man is facing an assault charge that stems from the alleged beating of a Vancouver Island University interior design student at a house party in March. (Photo submitted)

One man is facing an assault charge that stems from the alleged beating of a Vancouver Island University interior design student at a house party in March. (Photo submitted)

Man charged in alleged homophobic assault at B.C. house party

VIU student suffered facial injuries from alleged beating in Nanaimo in March

One man is facing a charge of assault following an alleged homophobic beating in Nanaimo that left a Vancouver Island University student with injuries earlier this year.

Spencer Frey, a VIU interior design student, suffered facial bruises and a possible fracture to his left cheek after he was allegedly punched a number of times by several assailants at a house party in north Nanaimo in March.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo student alleges homophobic assault at party, RCMP make arrest

Nanaimo RCMP investigated the alleged assault as a possible hate crime.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien confirmed one of the alleged assailants turned himself in to Nanaimo RCMP a short time after the incident and was released.

Court records show Ryan John Seaman, 19, appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 24, to face one charge of assault. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewsCrimeRCMP

Previous story
B.C. announces $2.85-million food security fund ahead of wildfire, flood season
Next story
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.

Just Posted

The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution for Women, located on King Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Black Press Media)
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.

Smithers Conservation Office Ron Leblanc chased down and apprehended an armed robbery suspect May 24 in Smithers. (COS photo)
Smithers conservation officer chases down armed robbery suspect

New regulations will impact moose hunting in the Peace region, among other changes. (File photo)
Regulation changes drastically impact moose hunting in B.C.’s northeast

Rising water levels at the confluence of the Bulkley and Telkwa Rivers in Telkwa, Friday May 27 at noon. (Grant Harris photo)
High streamflow advisory issued for Smithers, Telkwa, Hazelton