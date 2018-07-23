Man extradited to Canada in B.C. killing, following arrest in South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder

A man wanted for second-degree murder has been arrested in South Korea and extradited to Canada, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Monday.

The case stems from an early morning shooting in Burnaby on Jan. 22, 2006. RCMP had responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of 3355 North Rd.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds. One of them, Shaoxin Zhang, 19, did not survive.

Investigators later identified a suspect who had already fled to Taiwan.

Jui-Kai Weng, 28 was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting that same year, and an Interpol red notice was issued for his arrest.

Two years went by, and another man, Huan Sheng “Leo” Tang, was charged and convicted of obstruction of justice in the same case.

Weng was finally arrested in South Korea last March and, on June 26, South Korea agreed to extradite him. He arrived in Vancouver on July 20.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident

Just Posted

Smithers downtown residential tax break passed

Businesses that build apartments can earn up to 100% 5-year tax exemption.

Skeena salmon and our new reality

North Pacific is not the place it used to be and neighbours need to work together says SkeenaWild.

Supportive housing modules housed on Main Street

Modular units that will make up supportive housing building will be staged at LB Warner Centre.

22nd year of smoke and noise

Bulkley Valley Drag Racing Assoc categories: Super Pro, Pro, Bike Sled, Diesel, and Junior Dragster.

BV medals at BCs

Two Smithers Secondary School 2018 graduates medaled at the B.C. Athletis Championship in Coquitlam.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident

17 people died over the weekend in a deadly boat incident

Man extradited to Canada in B.C. killing, following arrest in South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder

Canada beats Triple Crown for Canada Cup softball title

National team’s championship is first at B.C. tournament since 1996

Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region

The temperature in a city north of Tokyo reached 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the highest ever recorded in Japan.

Feds looking at ways to tackle wave of gun violence in Toronto: Minister

Toronto mayor John Tory spoke to the press following a mass casualty event in Toronto.

Inquest set in death of RCMP’s spokesperson for Robert Dziekanski case

Former Mountie Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in Abbotsford in 2013

Soaring temperatures, high winds could worsen fires in B.C.’s southern Interior

Environment Canada’s forecast for the next week in the southern Interior does not inspire confidence, with temperatures in the 30s and winds gusting over 40 kilometres per hour.

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

Trump tweeted late on Sunday that hostile threats from Iran could bring dire consequences.

Most Read