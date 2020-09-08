(Black Press Media files)

Man charged after cougar harassed with a slingshot in Banff National Park

Charges were laid against a Saskatchewan man for disturbing wildlife in a national park

A man is facing two charges after a cougar was allegedly harassed with a slingshot in Banff National Park.

Parks Canada says in a statement that its wardens received a report from the public on May 31 about a cougar being bothered by a visitor near Lake Louise, Alta.

Officials say the cougar was on the wrong side of the wildlife fencing along the Trans-Canada Highway when it was allegedly harassed.

Wardens were able to find and arrest one person after receiving a vehicle description and photos.

Charges were laid against a Saskatchewan man for disturbing wildlife in a national park and possession of a firearm — a slingshot is considered a firearm under the Canada National Parks Act.

The charges, which carry maximum penalties of $25,000 and $100,000, are to be heard in Canmore provincial court in November.

PHOTOS: Concerns raised as people crowd rare white grizzly in Banff and Yoho parks

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AlbertaBanffWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Criminality involved in Fort St. James man’s disappearance: BC RCMP
Next story
MP Taylor Bachrach shares Labour Day thoughts

Just Posted

MP Taylor Bachrach shares Labour Day thoughts

Many front-line workers underpaid, undervalued, Bachrach says

Morkel captures Northern Men’s Open

Seesaw head-to-head battle with past champion comes down to birdies on the 54th hole

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Smithers summer rainfall shatters previous record

The town received 239.2mm of rain from June 1 to Aug. 31, double the normal amount

Last chance to get your derby tickets

The Northern View Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby is this Saturday

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Criminality involved in Fort St. James man’s disappearance: BC RCMP

William Leonard Price was last seen on Aug. 29.

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Coquihalla crash victim awarded $9 million in BC Supreme Court

Man who collided with tractor trailer driver who swerved erratically can no longer live independently

Liberals extend commercial rent-relief program for last time

The rent-relief program provides forgivable loans that cover half of rent for eligible small businesses

Most Read