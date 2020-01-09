Man charged after allegedly driving impaired with two children in vehicle in Burnaby

Eastlake Drive and Beaverbrook Drive in Burnaby, B.C. (Google Maps)

Mounties in Burnaby are thanking a Good Samaritan for helping catch a man allegedly driving impaired with two young children in his vehicle and preventing a potentially serious collision.

Police said in a news release Thursday that the Good Samaritan called 911 to report that an allegedly impaired man had driven into a ditch near the intersection of Cariboo Road and Gaglardi Way just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 2.

The caller had first noticed the driver’s behaviour while heading west along Highway 1 near Langley, and followed him into Burnaby while providing timely and accurate updates to dispatchers along the way, police said.

Officers on patrol nearby were able to find the driver, at Eastlake Drive and Beaverbrook Drive, where he had allegedly just been involved in a rear end collision with another vehicle.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the man allegedly continued driving before stopping in a cul de sac at Eastlake Drive. He stepped out of his vehicle and was immediately taken into custody, police said.

The children were cared for by Burnaby RCMP’s Victim Services Unit and were picked up by another family member.

“We are very thankful to the citizen who did not try to get involved or stop the vehicle himself but instead ensured that we had accurate information on where the vehicle was going,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, is facing a number of charges including being impaired while driving, driving while suspended and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

