Man can’t outrun police dogs

On May 4 around 7 p.m., Houston RCMP completed a vehicle stop on Highway 16 near the 7-11 convenience store.
During the stop the officer recognized the backseat passenger as Devon Ambridge.
Ambridge had outstanding warrants for his arrest including,
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x6
- Pointing a firearm x3
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Failing to comply with conditions of release x 19
- Obstructing a police officer
- Failing to stop for police
- Being unlawfully in a dwelling house
The officer attempted to arrest Ambridge, who fled from the vehicle.
As a result of a coordinated effort by the Houston RCMP, Ambridge was pursued by foot to a nearby apartment. With the assistance of the police dog service, Ambridge was located and surrendered himself to police.
In addition to the outstanding criminal charges relating to the warrants, Ambridge is now facing several new charges, including resisting arrest by a police officer, and remains in custody while he awaits further court proceedings.
–Submitted by Smithers RCMP with files from Chris Gareau.