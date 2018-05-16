Man can’t outrun police dogs

Ambridge arrested for allegations of pointing firearm, trafficking, assault and now resisting arrest

On May 4 around 7 p.m., Houston RCMP completed a vehicle stop on Highway 16 near the 7-11 convenience store.

During the stop the officer recognized the backseat passenger as Devon Ambridge.

Ambridge had outstanding warrants for his arrest including,

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x6

Pointing a firearm x3

Assault causing bodily harm

Theft of a motor vehicle

Failing to comply with conditions of release x 19

Obstructing a police officer

Failing to stop for police

Being unlawfully in a dwelling house

The officer attempted to arrest Ambridge, who fled from the vehicle.

As a result of a coordinated effort by the Houston RCMP, Ambridge was pursued by foot to a nearby apartment. With the assistance of the police dog service, Ambridge was located and surrendered himself to police.

In addition to the outstanding criminal charges relating to the warrants, Ambridge is now facing several new charges, including resisting arrest by a police officer, and remains in custody while he awaits further court proceedings.

–Submitted by Smithers RCMP with files from Chris Gareau.