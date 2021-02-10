Police are looking for a man shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)

Police are looking for a man shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)

Man brandishing sword steals Magic the Gathering cards, New Westminster police say

Man was wearing a ‘Flash’ mask

New Westminster police are looking for a man who allegedly stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword.

Police said the incident was reported to them on Feb. 2. They say the suspect allegedly placed several Magic the Gathering card bundles into a large bag, and when an employee confronted him, he brandished a curved sword. The man then fled through a nearby exit.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 40 years of age, with a bandage on his left hand and carrying a big blue Costco brand cooler bag. He was wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket with a hood, a dark T-shirt, grey pants, white runners with dark-coloured laces and a red and yellow face mask with the lightning logo of The Flash on it.

“If you believe you know who this suspect is, we encourage you to reach out to our investigators,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “We are reviewing security camera footage to try to identify the person responsible for the theft.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call 604-525-5411.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. MLAs call on premier to ask U.S. to shut down Peace Arch Park
Next story
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Just Posted

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge left residents cut off from neighbouring communities. (Facebook photo)
Kispiox Bridge opens to light vehicle traffic but repair work is ongoing

First responders are on standby to provide aid to cut-off residents

Smithers Local Health Area reported five new cases from Jan. 24 to 30. (BCCDC graphic)
Weekly new local COVID-19 cases drop to single digits

The Smithers Local Health Area reported five new cases between Jan. 24 and 30

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat General Hospital under fire for second allegation of racism ending in death

Naomi Bracken says her son died after being told to leave Kitimat hospital despite chest pains

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

Dr. Matthew Dykstra (left) and Dr. Wouter Morkel, two of a group of eight Smithers physicians who have stepped up to provide primary care for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at a new clinic in Smithers. Dr. Flora Barnard, Dr. Karin Blouw, Dr. Nicole Froese, Dr. Marlowe Haskins, Dr. Kate Niethammer and Dr. Sheila Smith are the others.
New clinic in Smithers offers primary care for non-hospitalized COVID patients

Eight local physicians step up to provide assessements and services by referral only

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

(Black Press Media file photo)
Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Witnesses say man lashed out after being asked to wear a mask

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna officials warn against anti-COVID protests ahead of planned ‘mega rally’

Those protesting COVID-19 restrictions and measures in Kelowna have received a message from the city’s leaders

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Apple apologizes to B.C. man for removing First Nations app

Apple says deletion of popular language app a “miscommunication”

Most Read