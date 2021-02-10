Man brandishing sword steals Magic the Gathering cards, New Westminster police say

Police are looking for a man shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)

New Westminster police are looking for a man who allegedly stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword.

Police said the incident was reported to them on Feb. 2. They say the suspect allegedly placed several Magic the Gathering card bundles into a large bag, and when an employee confronted him, he brandished a curved sword. The man then fled through a nearby exit.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 40 years of age, with a bandage on his left hand and carrying a big blue Costco brand cooler bag. He was wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket with a hood, a dark T-shirt, grey pants, white runners with dark-coloured laces and a red and yellow face mask with the lightning logo of The Flash on it.

“If you believe you know who this suspect is, we encourage you to reach out to our investigators,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “We are reviewing security camera footage to try to identify the person responsible for the theft.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call 604-525-5411.

