Alan Mullen met B.C. legislature speaker while he was working as a correctional manager at Kent Institution in Agassiz. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Man behind B.C. legislature probe previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

After a sudden ousting at the B.C. legislature saw the clerk and sergeant at arms removed from the building pending an investigation, court documents show the man who conducted the seven-month internal investigation also had his own employment records looked at by a former employer.

READ MORE: Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. legislature scandal

More than 10 years ago, Alan Mullen was fired from his job as a security shift manager for Great Canadian Casinos Inc. In September 2007, Mullen filed a claim in the Supreme Court in Vancouver against the company for firing him without due cause. In the company’s statement of defence, Great Canadian Casinos Inc said there was a cause: Mullen had tried to file a claim for 542 hours of overtime to the tune of $11,465.38. When the company asked Mullen for proof of the overtime, he “Instead, and without providing any documentation or supporting information to the Defendant, the Plaintiff [Mullen] initiated an action in the Provincial Court of British Columbia to recover the alleged overtime hours claimed.”

Mullen had also, in 2006, been suspended without pay for four days after being intoxicated at work.

WATCH and READ MORE: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

READ MORE: Suspended B.C. legislature officers protest their treatment

The statement of defence goes on to say Mullen “had poisoned his relationship with the Defendant [Great Canadian Casinos Inc.]. It was no longer feasible for him to remain in the Defendant’s employ and he was dismissed for cause as a result.”

On Dec. 24, 2007, Mullen applied to have the claims dismissed without a hearing. By Dec. 31, the courts ordered the claims dismissed, and neither party had to pay any costs.

Mullen went on to work at the Kent Institute as a correctional manager. It’s where he met Darryl Plecas, who was the prison judge. Mullen would go on to help Plecas’ campaign for the BC Liberals in both 2013 and 2017.

READ MORE: B.C. legislature speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

Alan Mullen was hired by speaker Darryl Plecas at the beginning of 2018 to be a special adviser and began the investigation into Craig James and Gary Lenz in January. When James and Lenz were escorted out of the legislature on Nov. 20, Plecas then suggested that Mullen be appointed to the sergeant at arms interim position — a position open after the investigation by Mullen himself. That suggestion was deemed inappropriate by house leaders, and the position remains open.

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

Just Posted

VIDEO: Telegraph Creek residents celebrate going home

Wagon Burners play one last show in Terrace

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

Locals get taste of pipeline construction benefits

The meeting outlined contract opportunities for Coastal GasLink pipeline

Terrace resident wins MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest

Banning single-use packaging could soon become federal law

Nisga’a members part of B.C. basketball team that won gold in Pan Pacific Masters

Games were held in Australia

VIDEO: Telegraph Creek residents celebrate going home

Wagon Burners play one last show in Terrace

Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

Man behind B.C. legislature prove previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

Condo prices soar in B.C.’s hot spots for winter tourism

Whistler, Kimberley and Nelson saw increases in housing prices as investors look to nearby winter recreation

Northern B.C. city dealing with its own otter problem

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish ‘The Testaments’ on Sept. 10, 2019

Knickers the cow is too beefy to become burgers

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian from Western Australia stands at 6 feet 4 inches

Winner yet to be named for Canucks’ record-breaking 50/50 jackpot

One lucky fan will take home $706,815

Most Read