Man arrested following ambulance theft from Granisle

Other vehicles also stolen have since been recovered

An ambulance stolen from Granisle has been recovered and a man is in custody. (File photo)

RCMP say they have a suspect in custody following the theft of an ambulance from Granisle and a subsequent crash in which the vehicle rolled over near the entrance of the Lions Beach Campground south of the village in the early morning hours of June 18.

One person was seen leaving the area following the crash and police then located an adult man walking along the highway suffering from injuries consistent with being in a crash, police report.

“Further evidence was obtained and the man was arrested in connection with this matter. He was treated for minor injuries,” a police release stated.

The release also said there have been multiple break and enters in the area and that other vehicles have been stolen and since recovered.

“The suspect is presently in custody and could face multiple charges of break and enter, theft of vehicle and drive while prohibited,” the release continued.

The investigation is ongoing and information is welcomed at the Houston RCMP detachment, at (250) 845-2204.