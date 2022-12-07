Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.

Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles (46 kilometers) north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

The king has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.

Last month a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, during a visit to York, northern England. The man was later released on bail.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Previous story
Langley MLA joins cabinet, oversees workforce development
Next story
China eases anti-COVID measures following protests

Just Posted

A search warrant executed Dec. 3 in Kitimat resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and suspected narcotics. (RCMP photo) A search warrant executed Dec. 3 in Kitimat resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and suspected narcotics. (RCMP photo)
Kitimat RCMP seize suspected drugs and large amount of cash

Burns Lake Pitbulls players are, back row, Susan Joseph, Tsayta Bayes and Hailey Crouse. In the front is Amy Hanson. (Contributed photo)
Northwestern B.C. girls sweep Calgary hockey tournament

The Canadian Coast Guard responded to an oil leakage in Grenville Channel during the fall of 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook)
Coast Guard identifies oil spill south of Prince Rupert

Northern residents are being urged to get their flu shots. There’s an emphasis on children under the age of five. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Top doctor urges northerners to get their flu shots