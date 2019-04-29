screenshot from Madison Attwood’s video

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

On Sunday afternoon a man allegedly grabbed a small child being held by its mother on the waterfront at Kerry Park.

After a struggle the man then jumped into Okanagan Lake and swam away.

Mounties then attempted to negotiate with the man who was then resting on a log. The Kelowna Fire Department then assisted RCMP in making an arrest without further incident.

READ MORE: Kamloops RCMP investigating suspicious, unknown driver asking student to get in vehicle

READ MORE: Puppy fraud leads to West Kelowna RCMP warning

“It’s unclear at this time exactly what the male’s intentions were and that, of course, will be a large portion of our continued investigation,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The 30-year-old Alberta man now faces charges and remains in police custody at this time.

He is expected to appear in Kelowna Law Courts April 29.

Mounties said that the child was medically examined and has no injuries.

RCMP are calling out to witnesses to come forward to help further the ongoing investigation.

Video by Madison Attwood.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning
Next story
Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

Just Posted

Smithers author shortlisted for B.C. writing award

Tyler McCreary’s Shared Histories book seen as a legacy for truth and reconciliation

Life experience key to NDP nomination hopeful

Amanda Ramsay is one of four in the running

B.C. begins reconciliation talks with Wet’suwet’en

Hereditary Chief Na’moks addresses the United Nations in New York City

Pickleball grows in popularity

It all started in the mid-1960’s when a couple of avid badminton… Continue reading

Golf season in Smithers is underway

A first look at the golf course on opening day

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Cuddly baby goat stolen from BC farm during snuggle session

Vancouver Island farmers believe tiny infant was taken during public snuggle program

Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

71-year-old man has set up a ‘mid-air’ protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

British Columbians drink less beer than other Canadians

Despite proliferation of micro-breweries, B.C. records lowest share of beer sold in Canada

VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invade Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

Most Read