An RCMP officer works with a police dog as they move through the contents of a pick up truck on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Man accused of threatening PM in Rideau Hall incident to appear in court next month

The Manitoba man faces 21 weapons charges as well as one of threatening the prime minister

A man accused of roaming while heavily armed near the residences of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Governor General this summer will be back in court next month.

Corey Hurren made a brief, virtual court appearance on Friday morning to learn he would have another hearing on Nov. 6.

Before that, his lawyers and Crown attorneys are to have a pretrial meeting scheduled near the end of the month.

The court also heard that Hurren is supposed to meet with his lawyers in the interim.

The Manitoba man faces 21 weapons charges as well as one of threatening the prime minister following an incident on July 2 at Rideau Hall, which is the official residence of the Governor General.

None of the charges has been tested in court.

Police said the military reservist and sausage-maker was heavily armed when he used a pickup truck to break through a side gate at Rideau Hall and headed toward a residence on the grounds where Trudeau and his family also live.

Neither the Trudeaus nor Gov. Gen. Julie Payette were on the grounds at the time of the incident.

Police said several guns and an illegal magazine were found in Hurren’s truck after he was peacefully arrested.

The Canadian Press

